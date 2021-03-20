Gov AbdulRazak raises the bar on renovation of sports facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s desire to return the state to its glory days with the overhauling of facilities at the Kwara Stadium, Ilorin to world standard have excited stakeholders in the sports industry.

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister. Iyabo Funke Banire, described the execution of various sports projects by the current administration as a boost to the state’s revenue drive. She made the remark while on inspection of on-going projects.

Barrister Banire maintained that when completed, the project will enhance the discovery of talents through whom the State’s revenue generation will be boosted.

Also speaking, the Director, Sports Development, Alhaji Abubakar Olusola Sheu, explained that the projects will attract both regional and national competitions, stressing that through the encouragement of Governor AbdulRazaq the state’s handball team (Adorable Angels) have become national champions. He also disclosed that this will be the first time in history that the State will qualify for Six-team sports at the National Sports Festival.

The projects ongoing projects include the construction of eight Squash Courts, renovation of a twin-Squash Court, the KFA Hostel ‘B’ (completed), Volleyball Courts, the Basketball Court, the Swimming Pool Complex and the Handball Courts(work will soon begin there), all housed at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Meanwhile, the First Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s (AA) talent hunt football programme has ended in Ilorin, Kwara state. Coordinator Bashir Badawiy and the Chairman of the Kwara Football Association, Malam Idris Musa were present to welcome the Olympic Marseille of France Chief Scout for Africa, Omar Sciola.

Sciola who is also a former Manchester United, Monaco and AC Milan of Italy Chief Scout described the Alhaji Usman Mustapha Football House as world-class.

Badawiy explained that the programme was introduced to appreciate the commitment of the state Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq to the development of youth and sports.

“It is being staged to also honour the Governor, for lifting sports in the state, especially from the grassroots, as well as the renovation, modernization and construction of new sports infrastructure in the state”, he said.

The Executive Vice president, Landmark sports and entertainment promotion, Chinedu Amadu was excited. In an interview with Saturday Vanguard, he said,” We have met with his excellency and he’s a sports lover who believes in youth empowerment and has invested a lot in the sports sector. He has made a remarkable contribution in the squash sector, tarred all roads leading to the swimming pool. This is very Impressive.

Chinedu, the spokesman of the team said Sciola had seen two talents that met the international standard. He said,” It’s been a great experience and Kwara has showcased that they have a lot of talents.

“Personally, we’ve seen about two through quality work and the way they are being managed by the coach between now till the next two years will determine whether these boys can play UEFA Champions League football. At the end of the day, what is important is to get the best of the best that can play at the highest level.”

After now, Chinedu said,” The next thing is to put together a blueprint and how we will continue to empower these gifts and hopefully in a couple of months, we plan to bring another scout and we’ll also have a tournament for Track and field athletes, basketball, e.t.c. There are so many sports opportunities in this, state and with the facilities here that, are second to none, the sky is just the starting point.”

He however urged the youths who couldn’t make the best out of sports to key into vocational training and studies in order to survive.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: