Gospel artiste, Mercy Oseghale drops Not a man

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Barely six months after her song “Idinma” hit the airwaves, award winning Nigerian contemporary gospel singer and Pastor, Mercy Oseghale is set to drop another soul-inspiring single, titled; “Not A Man”

“Not A Man”, produced by South Africa-based Nigeria producer, Sammy Ibeh, is one of the tracks in a 12-track album which is billed to be launched in June 2021.

Also, the official video of “Not A Man” which is rendered in English Language according to the artiste, will be ready by the end of April 2021.

In her usual attitude of delivering the message of hope and total trust in God, just as the single “Idinma”, released August 2020 while the world battled the Covid-19 pandemic, “is aimed to help people remember that even with Covid-19, God is good forever”, “Not A Man”, her latest single billed to be released on March 26, 2021, is a “song of consolidation- to encourage everyone to believe that no matter what you are going through, God is not a man, He will take care of your issues once you believe through our Lord Jesus Christ”.

“Not A Man” and other songs can be found on various online stores, gospel blogs, as well as on all her social media handles as she enjoins everyone to download the song for free.

Asked why it’s a free download considering the harsh economic condition of the country which has moved many into the extreme poverty category, Pastor Oseghale said, “It is so that our message can reach every individual across the globe”, adding that those who can afford it however, can support the work as God directs.

With her 2 albums- “Lord Help Me” which was released February 2008 with 7 tracks and, “Warm Love” released 2014 with 8 tracks, Oseghale has had the opportunity to minister in various Christian communities both in the country and several other parts of the world. Recall that ‘Quaze’, one of the songs in “Lord Help Me”, won three nominations in the 2007 Nigeria Music Video Award held in Lagos.

Till date, the Audio CD and Video of “Lord Help Me” and “Warm Love” are on air in many Nigerian stations and also available on various online digital stores for download.

Having worked with various great Producers such as Cobhams Asuquo, Rotimi Akinfeniwa, FLO, Sammy IBEH (South Africa) and Shiloh Godson, her music ministry has taken her to various programmes, concerts and worship meetings within and outside Nigeria and also got her the ‘STAND OUT’ Personality Award 2016 in Ibadan.

Mercy Oseghale, the co-convener of the Annual Musical Concert; ‘SHOUT’ which has been on for over 7 years now, as an Africa Contemporary Gospel musician, started her singing ministry at the age of 17 with the Soul Harvesters choir of Church of God Mission Upper Mission Branch, Benin City. The Holy Spirit according to her, remains her greatest source of inspiration.

