God has turned my cry to joy— Adachi, Heartland of Owerri leading scorer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Emmanuel Adachi has four goals to his credit so far this season. He is Heartland of Owerri leading scorer in the current 2020/2021 NPFL season so far. Adachi says he’s enjoying a new lease of his career following a missed opportunity to play in Europe.

Adachi had sojourned to Switzerland for trials with Grasshopper FC but ended up being signed by a second-tier league side, FC Kornis.

But Adachi could not kick a ball for the club as he was told to return to Nigeria as the official transfer process was yet to commence.

The lanky forward recalled how his opportunity to play in Europe was truncated.

“The club, FC Kornis, a second division club in Switzerland came here (to Owerri) during a talent hunt organised by former Heartland Chairman.

“Surprisingly, they picked some other players and left me out.

“I was surprised, I couldn’t understand what was happening, or what really went wrong.

“But all that is in the past now. I’m enjoying my game now. God has turned my cry to joy now”, Adachi said.

The Heartland leading scorer was discovered during a football competition organised by the lawmaker representing Oru East in the Imo State House of Assembly, Chigozi Nwaneri, last December Umuma Imo State.

He claimed that he was short-changed by those he trusted in Heartland Football Club in the past.

“I travelled to Switzerland for trial in the year 2017. After the trial, I was asked to return to Nigeria so as to gain experience before they will send contract papers to me.

“My relations sent me to Heartland to gain experience. Surprisingly, I was told that the team will send down their agent here to take a look at me and offer me a contract.

“But to my surprise, they came and picked Francis Mohmo and others”.

Adachi also revealed his first experience with coach Fidelise Ilechukwu and how he was rediscovered by the General Manager of Heartland Mr Ifeanyi Chukwdi.

He also dedicated his goal against Dakkada to Chigozi Nwaneri who through his competition he picked up his life from the ruins again.

He said but for the competition organised by a member of the state house of assembly, he would have still been in the streets like other frustrated footballers without a club.

Speaking on the progress made by the player Chigozi a member of the Imo State House of Assembly Committee on Sports said his target for organising the tournament was to fish out talents like Adachi out of his area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: