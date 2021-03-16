GOC 81 Division, others receive first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The General Officer Commanding, GOC 81 Division Nigerian Army ,Major General Lawrence Fejokwu has received his first dose of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos, following the kick-off of the first phase of the vaccination for health workers and frontline public servants.

While receiving the vaccine, he charged officers and men of the division to avail themselves the opportunity and to follow the necessary guidelines in order to defeat the virus which has infected over 117 million people globally since December 2019.

In her remark, representative of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC Mrs Bamidele Florence, disclosed that the Astrazeneca vaccine arrived Nigeria last week, and it was being administered in two doses taken weeks against. She further said the vaccine had 90 per cent potency and efficacy as well as easy to maintain.

Other officers who were vaccinated included the Commander Corps of Nigerian Army Engineers Major General KO Kadiri; Corps Commander Supply and Transport Major General BN Salami; Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps Col IB Solebe; Commander 45 Brigade Engineers ,Brig. Gen. A Salako and Chief of Staff 81 Division, Brig. Gen. NJ Edet among many others.

