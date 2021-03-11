Global media house Yahoo Finance features Drew Uyi

Kindly Share This Story:

FA licensed football agent and international brand expert, Drew Uyi, has been featured in the world acclaimed Yahoo Finance, that celebrates achievers and distinguished persons impacting their world positively.

The UK-born Nigerian top agent, has over the years been at the forefront of championing the need for players to use branding as a tool to enhance their overall well-being and secure their future well after retirement from active sports participation.

Headlined, “Meet Drew Uyi, the football agent and brand expert changing the game”, Yahoo Finance detailed how Drew Uyi carved a niche for himself in sports branding and players management with specialised tools that have proved to be hit for all concerned.

Yahoo Finance wrote that, “We came across one such talented and passionate professional named Dr Drew Uyi from the UK, who serves as a licenced football agent, PR guru and brand strategist.

“He has earned massive momentum as an athlete brand expert who is concerned with the growth and success of athletes and footballers so that they can maximize their career through their power of Personal branding.

“Dr Drew Uyi has sculpted a very influential career for himself as the brand builder for pro athletes and talents.

“All the top athletes with whom Dr Drew Uyi worked so far are of the opinion that he is more than just an agent, who doesn’t close the deal after a transfer deal, but take the matter forward by branding to help players and athletes find their identity and earn additional income, while active in sports and even after retiring”, added the Yahoo Finance team.

And massive reactions have trailed Drew Uyi feature in the March 8 issue of Yahoo Finance.

Leading the band of praises for Drew Uyi, who by all accounts is a trailblazer, social media giant and influencer, Tunde Ednot, celebrated Drew Uyi’s continuous rise in the sports business circle.

He described Drew Uyi as master spin Doctor changing the narrative of the sports business sector whose feature by Yahoo Finance was proof of his recognition by the critically acclaimed international media brand.

