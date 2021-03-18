Glitz, glamour as Mildred Okwo’s La Femme Anjola premieres

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

La Femme Anjola the latest collaboration between director Mildred Okwo and Nollywood icon Rita Dominic premiered at a rousing reception on Sunday, at the EbonyLife Place, Lagos in a glitzy covid restrictions compliant event.

Invited guests consisting of showbiz types, media operatives, political heavyweights and captains of industry were treated to an exclusive experience. With anticipation for the neo-noir thriller already building to an all-time high, the final cut was screened to a stunned and appreciative audience who rewarded the cast and crew with waves of standing ovations.

“Brilliant.” “Outstanding.” “Impressive.” were only some of the superlatives used to describe this twisty tale of a young man Dejare (Nonso Bassey) who gets in over his head when he becomes entangled with a mysterious woman, the titular character played by Dominic.

Shot in Lagos and South Africa, La Femme Anjola rewards viewers with an original pan-African twist on a familiar genre plus terrific performances from the cast- also including Ego Boyo, Shawn Faqua and Chris Iheuwa.

Also read:

“My biggest thing is about the believability of the actors in my films. I focus a lot on directing actors because once the audience believes them, then your job is a tad bit easier.” Director Mildred Okwo says.

Apart from the acting, La Femme Anjola features gorgeous cinematography from Jonathan Kovel, stunning production design by Kelechi Odu and the vision of an ambitious director looking to shift the needle.

Guests at Sunday’s premiere include Mo Abudu CEO of Ebony Life, Kate Henshaw, Izu Ojukwu, Kenneth Gyang, Ini Edo, Shaggy Bello, Shan George, Senator Florence Ita Giwa among others. BBNaija host Ebuka, as well as ex-housemates Nengi, CeeC, Dorathy were also in attendance.

La Femme Anjola opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, March 19 and will be available outside Nigeria in select locations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: