Glenfiddich unveils Grande Couronne, new addition to Grand series

Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt whisky, has unveiled Grande Couronne, the newest addition to Grand Series. The maverick whisky brand continues to challenge conventions with the unexpected marriage of two luxury worlds.

Grande Couronne is a 26-year-old whisky matured in American and European oak casks at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, before the crowning glory — an extended finish of up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks — providing a true taste of elegance.

The Glenfiddich Grand Series is a beautifully disruptive series of single malts that oozes opulence and is designed to elevate occasions and celebratory moments in a whole new way. Grande Couronne is the latest addition to the series, which includes Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European Oak casks and then finessed in French cuvée oak casks and Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in bourbon casks before a final flourish in Caribbean rum casks.

Glenfiddich Malt Master, Brian Kinsman, said: “The Grand Series perfectly encapsulates Glenfiddich’s spirit of innovation and our ability to experiment with aged liquid and intriguing finishes. Grande Couronne is the latest to exemplify that approach. It is the only Glenfiddich single malt that has matured in American and European oak casks and finished in rare French Cognac casks. The length of the finish, two years, is highly unusual and adds extra layers of sweet toasted oak and velvety aromas of café crème, brown sugar and soft spice.”

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich Global Brand Director said: “Glenfiddich’s maverick spirit is very much alive and well in this new release. Grande Couronne adds a crowning glory to any occasion offers a true taste of opulence and brings together the unexpected marriage of two luxury worlds.”

