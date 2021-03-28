Give us higher political appointments — Nigerian youths tell Buhari, Govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

YOUTHS across the country, weekend, said they were tired of holding junior political positions in government.

So, they called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to make provision for them to have equal access to all levels of political leadership

The President of Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, made the call while speaking at the 2021 national youth summit with the theme: “Mainstreaming the Youth in the National Development Agenda as a Strategic Tool for Youth Empowerment” in Abuja

He said the summit would support any move to mainstream the youth in the nation’s governance.

Akinlosotu added that the youths were ready to join hands with the government to move the nation.

“It is important to state that a nation with a hardworking and creative youth population like ours will develop speedily if it realizes its potentials and harness the same for the betterment of all in the present time and the future to come.

“Mainstreaming the youth in the national agenda should not be construed to mean just recruiting youths in the lower cadre of leadership and government; It is about transforming young people by giving them equal access to all political and socio-economic spheres, and also making them the focal point in the formulation and implementation of government policies,” he noted.

Other speakers at the event urged young Nigerians to be active in party politics ahead of the 2023 general election.

They argued that besides holding political offices; the energy and knowledge of the youth could also be useful in developing the nation’s economy.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NYC’s Governing Board, Dr Yakubu Shendam, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done its best to mainstream youths in the nation’s governance.

However, he accused those he described as “managers of the scheme” of sabotaging the President’s effort.

“This administration has done a lot in ensuring youth participation in politics. Everyone cannot be in government, there can only be one at a time, the president has created several avenues in terms of incentives to ensure the representation of youths in government.

“However, the problem is with the managers of these schemes who have decided to frustrate the incentives the President has put in place. That’s why you see that the youths are becoming agitational and impatient,” he said.

