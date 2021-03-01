German mother charged with murdering 5 of her children

Kindly Share This Story:

A mother from the western German city of Solingen accused of killing five of her six children has been charged with murder on all five counts.

A court spokesman said on Monday.

The woman, aged 27 at the time of the crimes, is thought to have sedated the children with an over the counter drug before suffocating them.

The dead children were discovered at her flat in Solingen on September 3, 2020.

After killing the children, the woman threw herself in front of a train at the main railway station in nearby Dusseldorf. She was seriously injured but survived.

READ ALSO: US to release report blaming Saudi prince in Khashoggi murder

The children were Melina (1), Leonie (2), Sophie (3), Timo (6) and Luca (8).

The woman has since claimed that a stranger broke into her residence and killed the children.

However, the public prosecutor says there is no evidence to back that claim up.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: