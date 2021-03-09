Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos Chapter of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA), yesterday, commiserated with the family of the late Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (rtd), who died recently at 65.

A statement signed by its President, Sam Omatseye, disclosed that until his death, Aikhomu was an active member of the Lagos branch of GCUOBA.

The statement read “Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (Rtd) until his death, was an active member of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association Lagos branch.

“He enrolled as an entry student at our prestigious Alma Mater in 1971.

“In School, Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (Rtd) was an all rounder. He was a good sportsman and also a member of the School’s elite Cadet unit.

“His involvement in the Cadet unit laid the foundation for his long successful military career which spanned over 30 years”.

The statement further read that “Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (Rtd) was imbued with the tenets of GCU. He carried on with these attributes in life after School. In and out of service, his commitment to the Old Boys activities never wavered.

“In all his active years, Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (rtd) continued to fly the School’s flag as it is said in GCU parlance. His accomplishments in service were legendary and commendable.

“Key positions he held while in the Nigeria Navy include, Flag Office Commanding, Eastern Naval Command and Chief of Administration, Nigerian Navy.

“He is credited to successfully controlled the once crime-ridden Calabar waters which hitherto, were unsafe for trans-border trade between Nigeria and some Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), especially Cameroon.

“Beyond the shores of Nigeria, the stellar Admiral has distinguished himself as an achiever of note, from participating in the ECOMOG West Africa peacekeeping operation, to the United Nations Iraq–Kuwait Observation Mission

“He was also a member of the investigative panel on arms procurement between 2007 and 2015. Rear Admiral Joe Aikhonu (Rtd) was considered a mobile encyclopedia on maritime operations and logistics in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) region. Until his death, he was chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS).

“Last year, we gathered to celebrate his 65th birthday and the conferment of a traditional title on him for his contributions towards the development of Esanland. Such was the dedication of this devout Mariner, so much that he was loved by all.

“As we mourn the passing of Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (rtd), we pray for the repose of his soul and for God Almighty to comfort members of his beloved family,

He will be sorely missed by the executive and members of the branch.

“Admiral, Adieu as you rest on. We wish you rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“For: GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, UGHELLI OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION, LAGOS BRANCH”

Sam Omatseye

