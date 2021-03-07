Gbajabiamila celebrates VP Osinbajo at 64

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for the attainment of the glorious age of 64 on March 8.

Gbajabiamila hailed Osinbajo for been “a patriot and democrat, whose services to his fatherland have been commendable, particularly since he became the Vice President in 2015”.

He noted that “the VP has for many decades dedicated himself to serving humanity, serving variously as a teacher (lecturer), pastor and a politician of repute”.

The Speaker said, “as a lawyer, Prof. Osinbajo has distinguished himself and rose to become not only a professor of law but also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), which is the pinnacle of law practice in the country”.

Gbajabiamila recalled, “the fond memories of Prof. Osinbajo’s laudable contributions to the development of Lagos State when the VP served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for eight years – from 1999 to 2007”.

He said the younger generations of Nigerians have a lot to learn from the life of the VP.

“His Excellency, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is one Nigerian that should be celebrated at every point in time, but the occasion of his 64th birthday calls for more celebration.

“I, therefore, wish to join millions of Nigerians to celebrate the Vice President on this memorable occasion.

“On this memorable day, I wish the Vice President continuous good health and God’s protection,” the Speaker said.

