Ganduje urges intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors

Gov Ganduje of Kano swears in new Permanent Secretary
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged intending  Muslim pilgrims from the state to be good ambassadors of the country.
Ganduje made the call in Kano on Monday while declaring open the induction  of potential pilgrims  for the 2020/2021 Hajj operation.
 The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji,  said that  the event was to enlighten and educate intending pilgrims about the religious exercise.

He said that  it was expected of all intending pilgrims to comport themselves in a manner that would portray the country in good light while in the Holy Land.
“Intending pilgrims are expected to be of good behaviour, they should exhibit good conduct during the holy exercise,” he said.
Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, had  said  that it was regrettable that the holy journey did not take place in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19.
In his speech, Alhaji Muhammed Dambatta, the  Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, commended the state government  for its support to the board.

