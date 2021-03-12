Fugitive kidnap suspect arrested one year after murder of Chinese victim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Twenty-six-year-old Adelaja Samson, alleged to have kidnapped and murdered a Chinese national in the Ikorodu area of Lagos in February 2020, has been arrested by the police in Lagos.

He was apprehended in Emuren, Ogun State where he had taken cover after the alleged murder of the Chinese

During interrogation, the suspect disclosed to being a member of the Aiye confraternity, revealing that other members of his gang that partook in the kidnap and murder of the Chinese had been arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

ALSO READ: Butcher bags 6 months imprisonment for hitting lady with stick

Explaining how he was arrested, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, ” he was arrested around 2 am, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Emuren, Ogun State, during a sting operation, over his involvement in the kidnap and killing of one Chinese national in February 2020.

“The suspect, a strong member of Aiye Confraternity and his cohort kidnapped the Chinese national at Okunowa, Ijebu, in Ogun State but kept him in their hideout at -Agbowa Ikosi, Lagos State. They eventually killed the captive and dumped his corpse in the Agbowa-Ikosi river. The corpse has not been recovered to date.

“The suspect has confessed that other members of the gang have been arrested by the Intelligence Responses Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the command’s Strike Team that arrested Adelaja Segun Moses to work with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the investigation into the case. He further assured that Lagos State will be hot for criminals and “bad boys” who venture into criminal activities in the state”.

Vanguard News Nigerian

Kindly Share This Story: