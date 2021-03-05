Fufeyin splashes over N10m on Mamuze brothers, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Determined to provide succour, reward hard work and invest in human capacity development, Founder and senior Prophet, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Jeremiah Fufeyin popularly called Owomowomo, yesterday, splashed over N10 million on gospel musical icons and super stars “The Mamuze Brothers” and others.

The billionaire, renowned for philanthropy also provided succour for many Nigerians struggling to find their paths through the prevailing economic realities being worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Fufeyin, greatness is closely entangled with deeds in life since people are not remembered for what they possessed or consumed , but for what they gave, invested in others, the church stated in a press release signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr Tare Franklin.

The prophet, whose church is headquartered at Warri, Delta State noted that his life aimed at impacting others, adding that his desire was to ensure that none crosses his path without being positively impacted.

He noted that the current charity was to show love financially to a number of his spiritual sons and followers.

Apart from human capacity development, the church noted that the prevailing development was designed to a supports people with accommodation, marriage and others.

“The Mamuze Brothers” who he supported their musical career with prayers and a whopping sum of over N2 million stirred reaction amongst social media users as a lot of people feels this is indeed a good and exemplary deed of the man of God considering that the Prophet.

Recently, the Prophet’s charity organization partnered with former Imo State Governor and sitting Senator Rochas Okorocha in sponsoring hundreds of kids to school and promise to do even more, this is in no doubt what the world and our continent needs in these hard times of COVID-19, supporting and assisting one another in love.

