Fuel price hike: FG working tirelessly to ensure minimal hardship — Ngige

On 10:27 pm
Buhari has constitutional backing to retain Idris as AGF after 60-yrs — Ngige
Dr. Chris Ngige

—Says there won’t be any hike till negotiations with labour finishes

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government last night said it was working tirelessly to achieve minimal hardship/ discomfort on the populace in case of any increase in the petroleum pump price.

The government also assured that there would not be any pump price hike yet until the ongoing discussions on the issue were finished.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige stated this while reacting to the threat by the organized labour to shut down the economy if the government goes ahead in the midst of the economic hardships increase pump prices of petroleum products.

The Minister told Vanguard that, “Organised Labour have my assurances. There will be no PMS pump price increase until we finish our ongoing discussions/ negotiations.

“Besides, the government side under the Vice President is working tirelessly on the issue especially how to achieve minimal hardship/ discomfort on the populace.

“Labour leadership nowadays are made up of highly patriotic, intelligent and skilled workers so they can analyze government policies dispassionately.”

