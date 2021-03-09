FRSC dedicates 2021 International Women’s Day to Late Tolulope Arotile

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dedicated the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration to the Late Tolulope Arotile of the Nigerian Air Force for her heroism and selfless service to the nation.

FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, disclosed this during the commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Theme of the 2021 International Women’s Day Celebration was “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in COVID-19 World (Choose to Change).

Ogungbemide said Arotile’s dedication while in service showed that what a man can do, a woman can do it better.

The FRSC official added that until her death as a flying officer, Arotile contributed significantly to combat operations against insecurity in the Northern part of the country.

“I commend retired Corps Commander, Kadija Akinbote, who spent all her life in uniform ensuring that the Nigerian roadways are safe for Nigerian motorists as a trained first responder.

” To appreciate the contribution of women to nation building, let us go down memory lane to recognize the contributions of some of our amazons, both dead and living, who have left their marks.

“One of such amazing women was late Mrs Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Nigerian feminist and political leader; also Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist affairs minister in Nigeria and presently first black Female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

“Also Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a prolific writer whose works range from novels to short stories and to non-fiction,” Ogunbemide said.

The First Lady of Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Dr Grace Igbokwe, wife of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage, commended the efforts of the women working with different military and paramilitary organizations in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said that there was no gainsaying the fact that the world was still contending with the reality of COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the unexpected and anticipated pandemic brought about unprecedented health crisis and greatly affected global economy.

“In Nigeria and in Lagos State particularly, we seriously felt and we are still feeling the heat from the pandemic, even though it is a lot better now.

“It is important to lay emphasis on the fact that officers, especially women in uniform, must strike a delicate balance and maintain acceptable equilibrium between their work and their home-front. Even as you work to safeguard residents, your home-from must not be neglected,” she said.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu reminded the officers of the COVID-19 protocols of washing of hands regularly, maintaining social distancing, use of nose mark among others.

In her speech, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, who was represented by Director Political Affairs in the ministry, Mrs Olabisi Shonibare, urged women to do better in whatever they do and remain focused on their goals.

Jaji said that women had played significant part in shaping the society.

“We have proven our mettle be it as leaders of nations, heads of corporations, in the military, bureaucracy or other powerful positions. Our contributions to the economy, society or politics cannot be overlooked.

“As women, we must update our knowledge, network and help one another to bounce back and never to give up,” Jaji said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

