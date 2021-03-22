Friends, family announce funeral rites for Odubela

Kindly Share This Story:

In honour of late John Olusegun Odubela(SAN), who died March 15, at the age of 55, friends and family have announced funeral arrangements starting today, Monday, March 22.

According to the arrangements, a valedictory court session will hold today at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, Lagos, at 2p.m.

The session can be joined via zoom with the ID: 82117560781; passcode: 337059.

The service of songs for late John Olusegun Odubela is tomorrow at 5p.m., March 23, at Nicon Town Recreation Centre, Lekki, Lagos. Meeting ID: 88938967924; passcode: 459997.

Church service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 11a.m., at Methodist Church, Ikenne, Ogun State.

Those who wish to join online can do so via zoom: meeting ID is 84776816053; the passcode is 138208.

The statement was signed by Isoken Omo, Eire Ifueko Alufohai, Kennedy Osifo, Ukinebo Dare, Austin Ojomo, Peter Oshomah and Eric Osayande.

Vanguard reported the death of Odubela, Partner and Head of Chambers at Rickey Tarfa & Co, in the late hours of Monday, March 15 after an illness. Read it HERE.

