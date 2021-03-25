Breaking News
Translate

Fraud Alert: We don’t issue new type of work visa, don’t become a victim – US embassy warns Nigerians

On 6:39 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The United States embassy in Nigeria, Thursday, advised Nigerians to discountenance a press release claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

In a statement obtained on its twitter handle, the embassy warned Nigerians to be very careful, and avoid being victims of scammers.

“Fraud Alert!

“Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.  It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!

READ ALSO: NMA disagrees with LASG over position on doctors’ strike

If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: https://travel.state.gov,  https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and https://ustraveldocs.com/ng.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!