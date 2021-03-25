Fraud Alert: We don’t issue new type of work visa, don’t become a victim – US embassy warns Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The United States embassy in Nigeria, Thursday, advised Nigerians to discountenance a press release claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

In a statement obtained on its twitter handle, the embassy warned Nigerians to be very careful, and avoid being victims of scammers.

“Fraud Alert!

“Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!

If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: https://travel.state.gov, https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and https://ustraveldocs.com/ng.”

