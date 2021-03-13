For my passion in singing, I took music as a profession — AirJazzi

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian music sensation, Jude Amiebelomon Amhanyihe, has charged Nigerian youths to be passionate about being a success through the right ways and shun all forms of vices that lead to self-destruction.

Amhanyihe, popularly known as AirJazzi, the second signing act under Prezia Entertainment, whose passion for music, according to him is extra-ordinary, is an artiste to behold in the music scene, as he said “I’ve come to hold the industry by storm. My fans will enjoy my best all through the year.”

He said as a forest is not developed in a day, so also one can’t become a success in a day, hence, he charged Nigerian youths to be patient and develop their skills first before launching out in any endeavour, as he said, “there are ways everyone can gainfully engage themselves, one of such is to positively yield to what you are passionate about and develop appropriate skills in that area to build it up.”

“As for me, I discovered that I was very passionate about singing, I love everything music, and while I realised this, I put myself in that way – to learn more about the rudiments of singing, like perfecting my voice, make my own compositions, then look for who can produce a song for me, so I can bring my passion into reality.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment rocks Nollywood as rising actress shares her story

“Everyone has a talent. What individuals need is to do is to discover it on time and work on it. Your talent may be crude as of the time of discovering it, and this means that you have to nurture it. If there is a need for you to go back to school, you have to, and the reason for this is for you to refine your talent.

“Part of the refinement is to raise your standard, so you become marketable. For instance, for someone who has a talent in singing like me, you need to do voice training, learn how to play at least one musical instrument – this is raising your standard. Then, has a good dress sense, wear your thinking and creative hat to be able to compose fine songs,” AirJazzi said.

He also charged the established practitioners to create spaces for the growing acts, and be ready to help and support them, so they too can develop confidence to become great in the industry.

AirJazzi, also appealed to the government and top players in the industry, especially from the corporate world, to further create means by which the youth can be supported in realising their dreams, adding that many have been incapacitated by finances, the reason he said some of the youth go into odd jobs, as quick means to make ends meet.

“You don’t need to do drugs or engage in cyber crimes to make it, all these are ways to quickly ruin yourself no matter how much you think you are making now. But what you need is proper mentoring – look for people who have succeeded in that your areas of engagement, the problems you are passing through now, they must have gone through them at one stage of their career too. If you learn from them, you can find an easy way out of your predicament,” AirJazzi charged.

Kindly Share This Story: