Food blockage: Monarchs urge Igbo to go into farming

By Sampson Uhuegbu, ORLU

THE National President, Traditional Rulers Association of Nigeria, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Thomas Obiefule has reacted to the food blockade by Northern stuff dealers and urged Ndigbo to remain calm and embrace agriculture in order to avert a possible shortage of food.

Obiefule, who is the traditional ruler of Umudioka Ancient Kingdom and also the Chairman, Orlu Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers and Community Policing, faulted the Northern traders for their action but said it was a wakeup call for the people of the South.

The monarch said such action threatens the principle of one Nigeria which is being preached every day.

“As Royal fathers, we preach peace for the cooperate existence of this country. Nigeria is one. We, the Traditional rulers in Nigeria want peace and not division. They should not stop bringing food into the South East and Southern states”, he appealed.

According to him, the Traditional rulers in-country would be having their meeting soon to deliberate on the issue which according to him would go a long way in resolving the problem.

He called on youths of Igbo extraction to also go into farming especially now white-collar jobs do not come always as expected.

Also reacting, the Traditional ruler of Umuenyi Umunkwo, Autonomous community, in Isiala Mbano council area, Imo State, Eze Edwin Njoku condemned the decision taken by the Northern traders to halt food supplies.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to be united and live in peace with one another irrespective of religion, background or culture

The Monarch who was the former chairman of Okigwe Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers also enjoined Igbos to go into agriculture.

“Igbo are hardworking people. They should put more effort into farming so as to avoid shortage of food in future within and outside Igbo land “, the monarch advised.

