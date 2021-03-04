Food blockage intervention: Yahaya Bello performing the role of GCFR — Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

GYB2PYB Youth Support Group has lauded Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello for his intervention in the industrial action of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, AUFCDN, that led to the suspension of its six-day old strike.

The union led by the president, Dr Mohammed Tahir, Chairman of the union across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory alongside other critical stakeholders after meeting with Governor of Kogi State for dialogue on Wednesday, March 3, agreed to call off the strike and resume the supply of foodstuffs and essential commodities to the South.

Reacting to this development, the Director General of the GYB2PYB Youth Support Group, Oladele John Nihi in a communique made available to Vanguard on Thursday, commended the approach of governor Bello towards ensuring the quick resolve of the crisis before it could escalate.

He further reinstated the readiness of the group to ensure that the governor Bello accepts to run for President come 2023.

“This development has further proven to Nigerians that governor Bello has all it takes to pilot the affairs of this country.

We all are in agreement that His Excellency has in many situations demonstrated good capacity of functioning effectively in the position of a Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR),” the statement read.

Following the strike action which commenced on Thursday, February 25, 2021, the union had earlier requested for N475 billion in compensation from the federal government for the destruction of their businesses and properties in Ondo and Oyo in January and February respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria

