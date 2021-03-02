Food blockade: Why Sanwo-Olu must start Lagos Agricultural Revolution now — Bode George, Olarenwaju, Dallas

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Leaders of Omo Eko Pataki including Chief Bode George, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd) and Mr Gbadebo Dallas, on Tuesday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to embark on the agricultural revolution in the state.

Leaders of the group, who were reacting to the recent blockade of foodstuffs from the north to the south, said Lagos state is blessed with nutrient-rich agricultural fields that can quickly be marshalled into farmlands.

The statement reads: “The recent action of the Amalgamated Food Stuff and Cattle Dealers which halted the convoy of trailers from bringing tomatoes, peppers, onions and all kinds of good stuff to the south should awaken the leadership of Lagos state to redirect its policies in widening its agricultural investments.

“Lagos State which is naturally our foremost concern as Ọmọ Eko Pataki should, henceforth, impress into immediate duty a massive workforce of her unemployed youths across the IBILE traditional enclave, whipping our vast and enriched lands into a huge agricultural holding.

“From Ifako-Ijaiye to Imọta, from Epe to the rolling fields to the Mangroves of Badagry- Lagos state is blessed with nutrient-rich agricultural fields that can quickly be marshalled into farmlands where various kinds of crops from tomatoes, lettuce, pepper, beans, rice, corn, yam, potatoes, cassava and many others can be planted to enhance our self-sufficiency in food production.

“It is our candid advise to Governor Sanwo-Olu to quickly reorder the state priorities in ensuring that our state becomes the new food basket of the country thereby triggering a new agricultural revolution in the state of excellence.

“The threat of food blackmail will easily fizzle out as soon as we put our hands to the plough, strengthening the Lagosian food base, provoking food surplus in the food supply chain that the state itself can export beyond our boundaries. This will increase the internally generated revenues that we can use to develop our infrastructures. This is a wake-up call.”

