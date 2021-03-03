Food blockade: Union calls off strike after Yahaya Bello’s intervention

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Days, after it embarked on strike, the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, has called off the industrial action following Wednesday’s intervention by the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello.

The union and the Northern Consensus Movement had met at the instance of the governor at the Kogi state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja where the governor impressed it on them to call off the strike.

After extensive dialogue with the governor, the union immediately called off the strike embarked upon by her members.

Also read:

The Union led by the president, Dr Mohammed Tahir as well as Chairmen of the Union across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT and critical stakeholders earlier met with the Governor behind closed doors.

Equally present at the meeting was a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Addressing journalists at the end of the interface, Dr Tahir commended Governor Bello for wading into the crisis and ensuring that it was resolved noting that the Governor has demonstrated leadership which both parties greatly appreciated.

“With this development, the Union members will commence the movement of their products especially cattle, vegetables and other foodstuffs to the Southern part of Nigeria and vice versa”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: