Food blockade: ASETU assures of food supply

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, has assured Ndigbo of continued food supply despite threat by some northern groups to block movement of food items into parts of southern Nigeria.

National President of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe and the Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru in reaction to the development said that ASETU was also aware that the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, and other foodstuffs and cattle dealers’ associations in the North have begun to grapple with enforcing the threat.

The group however said that the development has helped the plan of Ndigbo through ASETU to attain total self-sufficiency in food production, and will within in a short time put a stop to the capital flight caused by the imperialism of the Northern agro-cartels in Igboland.

READ ALSO:

Diwe said that the agricultural components of the Aku Ruo Ulo Investment Initiative which ASETU launched in 2020 was now in full swing, noting that to attain food security and sufficiency in protein production, the group had since flagged off pilot piggery projects in the five States of the South East, and with species which mature within a short period.

“Igboland will very soon export pork to the world. We are also making investments in mechanized crop production, cattle ranching and poultry,” Diwe said.

He announced that all the Presidents-General of Town Unions in the communities have been mandated to coordinate the efforts in line with the framework which ASETU had since released.

“The target is to encourage the steady and seamless repatriation of Igbo wealth back home, thereby unleashing the potentials in all the sectors of the local economy and facilitate job and wealth creation for our people through the various value chains.

“We also enjoin all Igbo people in the Diaspora and in the other parts of Nigeria to reach out to their Presidents-General to know the areas of comparative advantage within their localities into which investible capital can be funneled.

“The blockade on food supplies to Igboland by the North cannot make us cower, or shake or scamper for help. We prepared for it, and it has aided the materialization of our initiative and fast-tracked our agenda which is to harvest home our wealth and make our land an oasis of prosperity among the Black Race,” Diwe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: