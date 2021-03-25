Breaking News
Translate

Flour Mills of Nigeria releases 2019/2020 Sustainability Report

On 5:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Flour Mills

…Expands commitment to enriching lives

By Jimoh Babatunde

The  Group MD/CEO, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc , Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc ,  said they have over the years  invested heavily in the development  of a unique self-sustaining ecosystem   that  ensures  their  business is properly positioned to navigate existing and emerging macroeconomic   conditions.

Speaking during the release of  its 2019/2020 sustainability report at the Nigerian Stock Exchange,titled ‘Feeding the Nation and Enriching lives through Sustainable Operations,’ , he said as one of the largest and most diverse food and agro-allied groups in Nigeria, “we understand the importance of collaborating across the food value  chain for mutual benefit. 

“As such,  we have over  the years invested heavily in the development  of a unique self-sustaining ecosystem   that  ensures our business is properly positioned to navigate existing and emerging macroeconomic   conditions while guaranteeing the sustainable growth for the group in the future. “From our suppliers, including several small-scale farmers who grow our raw materials, to our distributors .

READ ALSONIJ appoints Kalesanwo as first female Registrar

He added that the report detailed  their  progress in each of their  focus areas, as well as their commitment to contribute to global efforts to combat climate change and promote a more prosperous and inclusive future. 

Omoboyede Olusanya said the Report was developed with input from stakeholders and in line with Global Reporting Initiative, GRI. 

“The data in this Report cover activities and initiatives that occurred within our owned and managed operational facilities in Nigeria during  our fiscal year – 1st April, 2019 to 31st March, 2020  – unless  otherwise stated. 

“This Report has been prepared with guidance from the 2016 Global   Reporting  Initiative (GRI) Standards and adopts the GRI-Referenced claim. 

He added that “This report provides insight into our commitment as a business to continue to engage in the most sustainable practices which directly impacts our environment and social performance. 

“We are incredibly happy with what we have achieved, and we are ready to increase our efforts in creating a resilient future for the Nation. 

Olusanya said though the period under review – 2019 through our financial year end, March 2020 – came with its peculiar challenges, the biggest being the global pandemic caused by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We have remained focused on the business of enriching lives. As part of our critical response plan  for the pandemic, we supported  the Nigerian Government through the Nigerian  Private Sector Coalition Against Coronavirus  (CACOVID), by donating the sum of N1 billion to  the Central Bank of  Nigeria (CBN).

“ In addition to  the cash donation, we also procured $1.5million  worth of medical  equipment including COVID-19  test kits, ventilators, personal protective gear  (N95 masks, coveralls,   protective gloves, and  protective eye wear to aid the courageous healthcare professionals on the  front line. We   also provided essential food products as part  of relief efforts to provide support to the most vulnerable in society. 

He added that “Over N400million worth of our Golden Penny food products were donated  to several state governments across the country.  

“To ensure that we continue to cater to millions   of  Nigerian families who depend on us for  nourishment, especially during the period of  the outbreak,  we instituted a Strategic Business  Continuity Framework and a Crisis Management  Plan to ensure  that our supply chains and  production processes were not hindered, while  providing safe and  healthy working conditions  for our employees.  .”

The highlights of the report include:  FMN’s multifaceted stakeholder engagement strategy which helps the group build strong relationships with mapped stakeholders as well as better understand and address key concerns and expectations.

 **FMN’s Backward Integration program which acts as a strategic imperative to create value in our supply chain and reduce dependence on imported raw materials.

** FMN’s commitment to adding value to society through various programmes and initiatives within our operations and operating areas nationwide.

** FMN’s leadership structures and procedures which help to maintain strong corporate governance across the business and translate strategy into action.

** FMN’s responsibility towards the environment including our operational ecosystem which covers sustainable packaging solutions, waste management, and energy efficiency. 

**  Our trade sustainability strategy which is based on an empowered workforce which we achieved through diversity, inclusion, employee engagement, workplace protections, and adherence to all labour practices.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!