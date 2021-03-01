Flour firm pledges to assist FG achieve food sufficiency

Kindly Share This Story:

Crown Flour Mill, a subsidiary of Olam Group, has reiterated its commitment to assist the Federal Government achieve sustainable food sufficiency in the country.

This plan was revealed when the Wheat Development Team of Crown Flour Mill, led by Damilola Adeniyi, the Corporate Affairs Manager and Moshood Quadri, Head Human Resources, along with other senior management staff of the company, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, in Abuja.

Adeniyi stated that the visit was to intimate the ministry of the company’s commitment to building Nigerian wheat-growing capability by bringing in new seed varieties and innovative ways of agriculture.

She said Crown Flour Mills, a major player in the wheat milling industry in Nigeria, is looking to partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, state governments and other major stakeholders in the agricultural sub-sector to achieve this objective.

She added that the company plans to introduce the findings of research trials and cultivation of a heat-tolerant durum wheat variety carried out by the company in Senegal into Nigeria.

CFM through its contribution to the wheat millers’ association, under the auspices of the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), has also made some valiant strides through FMAN’s wheat development programme and various initiatives in areas such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices.

She added that CFM, through FMAN’s wheat development programme, targeted smallholder wheat farmers and other players in the wheat production value chain and downstream sector, all aimed at boosting the quantity and quality of local wheat production.

Contributing at the meeting, Rauda Musa Umar, the company’s Wheat Development Programme Officer, stated that the company will soon be embarking on research and seed trials, training in modern agricultural practices in a block farming pilot project.

According to her, plans are at an advanced stage to commit Kano State to make land available for the project.

Mr. Ashish Pande, the Managing Director of Crown Flour Mill, expressed his belief in Nigeria’s potential to grow good quality wheat and will support by training local farmers, gathering resources for new seed development and bringing in new technology all aimed at boosting the country’s capability.

Responding, the minister thanked the team for visiting and promised that government will extend to the company all the support it needs to succeed in the development programmes they have elected to undertake.

