By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said that five years into the eight years administration of President Muhammadu Buhari – led government, Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of its promises.

Onuesoke, who made the observation while addressing journalists in Abuja said it is quite unfortunate that the All Progressives Congress APC – led Federal Government has failed in delivering on its promises to Nigerians.

“During the campaign that brought President Buhari in, APC promised to reduce fuel pump prices to N45 per litre in the first year of his administration, provide free education at all level, place every graduate on allowance, crush Boko Haram and other insurgencies within three months, and create three million jobs annually.

“They equally promised that Nigerian refineries will work in 100 percent capacity and no Nigerian will travel out for medical treatment among other lofty promises. Unfortunately, they have not met any of these promises. Rather, the reverse is the case with Nigerians waking up every morning with heart breaking news,” the former Delta State governorship aspirant stated.

The PDP chief said it is disheartening that the promise of reducing fuel pump price to N45 per litre, increased from N85 per litre to N212.

He said it is unfortunate that the promise to fix the refineries has not been kept.

He recalled that President Buhari promised to tackle Boko Haram and other insurgents in the country within three months, adding that since then Boko Haram had waxed stronger.

“No where is safe in the country as insecurity has become the order of the day. Farmers do not go to farm because they are afraid of being abducted by gunmen. This had led to increase of farm products. The highways are not save because either bandits and gunmen are on ground.

Onuesoke observed that the nation economy is nose diving at rapid speed with Nigerians finding it difficult to take one square meal daily because of the government poor economic policy.

He advised President Buhari to keep up with the promise he made during the electioneering campaign to regain the confidence of Nigerians.

