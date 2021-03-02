Five injured in fresh attack on Fulani settlement in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

ANOTHER fresh crisis erupted, Tuesday, at Idigba Olomi Village, Ogbomoso in Surulere North Local Government area of Oyo State when some bandits attacked a Fulani settlement.

The bloody clash left no fewer than five people injured.

The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya confirmed the crisis in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer for NSCDC in the state, Spt Oluwole Olusegun.

He said, “Early this morning, the command paraded a suspect for alleged attack on Fulani settlement in Ogbomoso”.

According to him, “at about 0124hrs early this morning, we were called by Miyetti Allah Chairman Ogbomosho branch “Muhammad Mahmud” that, there was an attack at the Fulani settlement in Idigba Olomi by some hoodlums numbering about six.”

“The Agro Ranger in Ogbomosho /Oyo Axis swung into action and a suspect named Tajudeen Sheu in a Vigilante Group of Nigeria attire was arrested”.

He stated further that items recovered from the suspect include, One red Bajaj motorcycle with Osun registration number EKG 100 UP; one Single barrel local gun, cutlasses, petrol in ragolis bottle, torch light and a local charm.

NSCDC said all the six victims of the attack were rescued and taken to the hospital in Ogbomoso.

He gave the names of the victims as Shuaibu YUSUF, Sule ADAMU, Salihu YUSUF, SALIHU Musa, Saliiu YUSUF,

Yahu ADAMU and Dinbi ADO.

During interrogation, the suspect, Tajudeen said that he was attacked by unknown person in the night and that was why he reinforced five other members for the attack.

The commandant Iskilu Akinsanya who paraded the suspect warned Nigerians not to take law into their hands but to report complaints to security agencies especially NSCDC in their neighbourhood.

Vanguard News Nigeria

