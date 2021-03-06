Firm petitions Gov Sanwo-Olu on illegal demolition of building site

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ishola Balogun

A foremost real estate company, Maters Reality has petitioned the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the demolition of a building at Iju Road Agege yesterday on the order of the Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning.

This is coming after all building permit payments had been made and all efforts to get the same permit have failed since 2019.

Speaking on the matter, the Legal Adviser of Masters Reality, Barrister Luqmam Imam said that the same permit was requested via a notice at the site.

He added that the company responded to the Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA that all the necessary payments have been made, lamenting that the delay is coming from the government.

He added that LASBCA slammed penal fees of N500,000 and after making the payment, the building was unsealed by the same LASBCA.

According to him, unfortunately, the following day, the LASBCA on the order of the Hon Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Idris Salako ordered the demolition

Imam said: ” We suspect a foul play because due process was not followed in the course of demolishing the building.

“We have the strong feeling that the Commissioner is not working for the government, but for some external forces to frustrate our investments.

“We are calling on the Lagos State Governor to Investigate this economic crime,” Imam said.

