Infantino, Asia Confederation, Japan FA felicitate with Pinnick

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has personally congratulated the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick on the latter’s barnstorming entry into the FIFA Council, following elections held at the CAF Ordinary and Elective General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

“I have no doubt that your experience, your knowledge, not to mention your passion, your sense of consensus and your personal qualities, will help you to meet future challenges at the service of the world football community.

I am convinced that as FIFA Council Member, you will make an important contribution to FIFA and, most importantly, to the development of our sport, which unites us all,” wrote Infantino, before adding that he looked forward to start working with Pinnick at the FIFA Council from the next meeting scheduled for Friday, 19th March, by video conference.

Former FIFA Presidential candidate and FIFASenior Vice President, Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who is President of the Asian Football Confederation, also congratulate the new FIFA Council Member, saying he is “confident that you will make valuable contributions for the further development of football in your continent and the world.”

On his part, President of the Japan Football Association and FIFA Council Member, Tashima Kohzo, wrote: “With your dedication and passion for football, I am confident that will contribute greatly to further prosperity of football in the world during these challenging times. It is my sincere hope that we can work closely together for our beautiful game with the unity and solidarity of the football leaders.”

Pinnick, who is also a Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, swept aside incumbent Walter Nyamilandu by 43 votes to 8 at the elections held in Rabat and is now only the third Nigerian to take a seat on world football’s highest decision-making organ.

Vanguard News Nigeria

