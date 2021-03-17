FG to rehabilitate burnt Lagos Airport Link Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, Permanent Secretary(PS), Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, says the rehabilitation work will soon begin on the damaged Lagos Airport link bridge.

Hussaini announced this during a technical inspection of roads and housing projects in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Airport link bridge was gutted by tanker fire in January.

NAN further reports that the bridge had since being closed to vehicular movements, making motorists face daunting difficulties along the route.

The PS, who said that the rehabilitation work would begin before the end of March, added that “the procurement process is already ongoing’’.

“The fund meant for this project is already in the budget; it is part of the emergency provisions.

“Technical evaluation and integrity tests have been concluded on the project.

“We are currently in the procurement process.

“So, by the end of March, the contractor will move to site,’’ Hussaini said.

He described the bridge as the international link, saying that the Federal Government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the public due to its closure.

“There is a need for us to display good maintenance culture in using public facilities.

“We also need to regulate the activities of tankers carrying petroleum products.

“I think we need to be more cautious; we can all see the extent of damage on this bridge; we can also see the impact on the people.

“The Federal Government is committed to the upgrading of infrastructure in Lagos State,’’ he said.

The PS also noted that illegal structures, evacuated from the right of way of the Airport flyover, have returned but that they would be removed.

He added that the long-term plan to include beautification and lighting on the ongoing Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki reconstruction and rehabilitation project would eliminate encroachment on the right of way. (NAN)

