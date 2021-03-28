FG to place Nasarawa on global tourism map – Lai Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed has said that the Federal Government has concluded plans to place Nasarawa State on the global tourism map.

The Minister who made the position of the federal government known while on a fact finding and sightseeing with officials of the ministry at the Farin Ruwa waterfalls in Wamba local government council, described the Farin Ruwa waterfalls as enthralling and one of the wonders of the world.

He noted that the federal government through the Information, Culture and Tourism ministry would engage development partners and other relevant international organizations to see how the potentials could fully be harnessed and developed for the benefits of Nasarawa state and the country at large.

The minister implore wealthy businessmen and the private sector to invest their personal funds in infrastructure so as to give farinruwa falls a befitting outlook that will attract tourists from all over the world

According to Lai Mohammed, “one of the keys to open the tourism potentials in the country or any part of the world is infrastructure as such I urge the federal, state legislators to work towards given a legal backing to the construction of the road leading to the waterfalls and make the tourism part of their constituency projects.

Also speaking, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe who led the federal government delegation to the tourism centre expressed excitement with the visit to the Farin Ruwa falls by the minister of Information, Culture and Tourism.

According to the Deputy Governor, the visit was the outcome of an earlier visit he embarked upon to Abuja at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Sule where the minister promised to come and see things for himself.

Akabe explained that the proposed film village, tourist resort with exquisite accommodation and construction of the road leading to the area will open a new vista for the tourism sector in the state.

He disclosed that arrangements were on to host a cultural festival in Farin Ruwa to further open up the area to the global community.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor had visited the Doma Dam alongside the Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, Foloronsho Cooker, his counterpart from the Nigeria Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and other officials of the Federal and state Ministries of Information, Culture and Tourism to see possible ways of exploring the tourism potentials of the dam.

A similar visit took the Deputy Governor, minister of Information, Culture and Tourism to the Lafia Cargo Airport where the government delegation acknowledged that the airport is critical to tourism development where the state deputy governor expressed the hope that in few months the airport project would be completed and put to use.

Vanguard News Nigeria

