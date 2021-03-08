FG to partner Nile University in COVID-19 vaccine production

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Ministry of Science and Technology is to partner with the Nile University of Nigeria in the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Partner with FMST in the production of COVID-19 Vaccine and other related diseases that can help to alleviate the lingering problems of human health.

The minister, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this while receiving the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria Prof. Osman Nuri Aras in his office on Monday in Abuja.

Dr Onu commended Nile University for working in collaboration with other Research Institutions in the Country to come up as soon as possible with the COVID-19 vaccine and other related diseases that can help to alleviate the lingering problems of human health in Nigeria.

He reiterated that the ministry is interested in moving the economy away from depending entirely on commodities to knowledge-based and this he said, is the main thrust of President Muhammed Buhari’s administration.

He stated that the Ministry is working assiduously to bring all research institutions, Universities, both public and private to round table interaction which will help in building an economy that is dependent on knowledge.

“We have the human capital to do it, and this is where the university system is of critical importance in developing human capital needed to transform the abundant human resources into products and services,” he added.

He also stated that three agencies of the ministry led by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) are involved in serious research geared towards the production of COVID-19 Vaccine in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Osman Muri Aras said, he was in the Ministry to Partner with FMST in the production of COVID-19 Vaccine and other related diseases that can help to alleviate the lingering problems of human health.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: