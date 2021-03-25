FG spent over N100bn to resuscitate aviation sector – Sirika

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The federal government made over N100 billion investments to revive the nation’s aviation sector, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika stated on Thursday.

Senator Sirika stated this at the 8th edition of the aviation workers week which has its theme: ‘The challenges of COVID-19 pandemic to the Nigerian Aviation industry: The path to recovery.’

Represented by the Minister of State, Science, and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, Sirika stressed the importance of aviation not only in the sphere of transportation but also in global security.

“The government deployed resources to equipping state governments through various interventions. From 2015 till date, the federal government has deployed over N100 billion to develop the aviation sector.

“When this government came on board in 2015, there were several airport projects that were abandoned basically because of lack of fund and because of arguments over contractual obligations. So the government evaluated some of these challenges and committed funds towards them.

“These funds were used for airports upgrade, procurement of equipment, training of staff, settling of relevant emolument, navigation equipment, weather equipment, and so many others. It was a whole industry intervention,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: