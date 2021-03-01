FG sets up committee to curb employment fraud in MDAs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal government, Monday, inaugurated a committee on enrolment of newly recruited civil servants on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, to checkmate employment irregularities perpetrated by officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

Inaugurating the committee, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan bemoaned incidences of sharp practices, noting that a large number of fake appointment letters were being discovered in some Ministries, which if not properly addressed, would lead to the denial of employment to a great number of prospective and eligible law-abiding job seekers in the country.

According to her, the Office is already collaborating with security agencies to investigate and bring to book those behind the nefarious and shameful practices.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of the human resource module of the IPPIS, adding that the integrated payroll system would help address the age-long incidence of ghost workers as well as reducing personnel cost.

Dr. Yemi-Esan urged members of the committee to give their best in their service to the nation, noting that the nation needed their wealth of experience to have a reliable and credible IPPIS platform.

In his brief remark, chairman of the committee and Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, OHCSF, Mr. Mamman Mahmuda, said the committee will carry out the assignment with all sense of responsibility, with a view to achieving the civil service that would be the pride of all.

The Committee’s Terms of Reference include, “identifying the challenges associated with the old process to guide the new process; examining the new processes of enrolling newly recruited officers on the IPPIS platform; identifying the benefits derivable from the new process including cost-saving, where possible; initiating the process of enrolling new employees on the IPPIS platform guided by the new procedure; ensuring that the enrolment of new employees on IPPIS is based on the approved waivers from the OHCSF; as well as treating and capturing all backlogs of newly recruited officers based on the new procedure, subject to authentication of appointment letters, approved waivers; financial clearance and Federal Character Commission Compliance Certificate, where applicable.

Others are “recommending appropriate sanctions on defaulting MDAs, and individuals identified to have abused, breached or manipulated the process; ensuring no further enrolment of newly recruited officers on the IPPIS platform is done without the approval of the committee; identifying and removing all officers illegally enrolled on the IPPIS platform including savings made, where possible; and submitting monthly report on the number of staff captured or suspended on the IPPIS platform.

Other members of the committee include the consultant, IPPIS-OHCSF Mrs Anne Atta, Director, Employee Mobility-OHCSF Mr. Tijani Inuwa, Director, Organization, Design and Development, ODD-OHCSF Mr. Ben. Omogo Director, IPPIS-Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Dr. Nsikak Ben, Director, Recruitment-Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC Mr. Ibrahim Anjugu, and Deputy Director, IPPIS-OHCSF Mr. Francis Ikyenge (secretary).

