FG, quantity surveyors fight corruption in contract awards, as Nigeria ranks world’s highest in project costs

By Chris Ochayi

Disturbed by the high cost of construction projects in Nigeria, the Federal Government has agreed to collaborate with the quantity surveyors in order to strengthen the fight against corruption and unethical behaviours in the award of contracts.

This is just as Nigeria is ranked highest in terms of cost of construction projects in the world, a situation which has often deprived it of achieving value-for-money in the development of public infrastructure.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated this while speaking at the 2021 Annual Assembly of Registered Quantity Surveyors and induction of new members, insisted that the body has a role to play by ensuring probity, accountability, due process and transparency in all procurement processes and other engagements.

The theme of 2021 Annual Assembly organised by the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, was Diversification as a Viable Strategy for the Quantity Surveyors.

Fashola, however, enjoined quantity surveyors to position themselves to play a pivotal role in the development of Nigeria by being in tune with technological advancements to inject competition and dynamism in the construction industry.

Represented by Director, Public Building and Housing Development at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Arc. Solomon Z. Labafilo, the minister said the government was counting on support and professional competence of the surveyors to drive the required change in Nigeria.

He said: “Permit me to say that the theme of this year’s Annual Assembly: Diversification as a Viable Strategy for the Quantity Surveyors is appropriate because it is a problem-solving initiative towards strengthening professionalism and sustainable economic growth.

“Economic diversification provides opportunity for multiple sources of income that can make business or nation navigate through any economic challenges without loss of jobs or close of businesses,” he said adding:“It is pertinent to stress therefore, that a well-planned and strategically implemented diversification drive would reduce risks associated with it.

“Furthermore, the present administration is aware of the inherent potentials of the housing sector in providing employment and sources of livelihood to the teeming unemployed professionals, artisans and craftsmen.

“It is worthy to note that housing development can address 13 out of the 17 Goals of Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, hence, the Federal Government embarked on the implementation of the National Housing Programme as a pilot scheme in 2016 in all the states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory.

“At this juncture, I want to assure you that the Ministry is willing to partner with Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria to bring about positive change that our country desires by ensuring probity, accountability, due process and transparency in all our procurement processes and other engagements.

