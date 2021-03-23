FG disburses N20,000 each to 3,300 physically challenged, vulnerable rural women in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Tuesday, flagged off the Federal Government’s cash grant for rural women project in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, warning the beneficiaries not to see the N20,000 cash grant as their share of the national cake.

Farouq who gave the warning while disbursing the cash grant to 3,300 persons including 100 physically challenged and vulnerable rural women in the State, explained that the grant was targeted at 3,300 rural women, to increase the income and productive assets of the poor and vulnerable across all the Local Government Areas in the State.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Alli Grema told the people to make good use of the grant so as to improve on their welfare and said the funds were seed to boost their trade as well as lift them above the poverty level.

Farouq said the federal government gave out the grant to those in the rural areas to carry them along in the scheme of things, describing the National Social Investment Programme as a strategy for reducing poverty and enhance social inclusion.

Delta State Director, National Social Investment Program, Bridget Anyafulu, who also spoke at the ceremony, said the program was aimed at increasing income, strengthen productive activities, enhance food security and improve on the wellbeing of the people.

Anyafulu said the purpose of the program was to uplift the social-economic status of rural women, reduce poverty and boost the rural economy, saying; “the success of the program can go a long way in alleviating the suffering of rural women, facilitate the economic growth and sustainable development of the country.

“The rural women cash programmes is a drive and efforts of the government to combat extreme poverty, reduce inequality and cushion the effect of Covid 19 pandemic”.

One of the beneficiaries, Augustina Airenogbuan, who is physically challenged, commended the federal government for coming up with the program and expressed joy for being one of the beneficiaries.

