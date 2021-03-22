FG builds capacity of women, youths on modern yam processing

Kindly Share This Story:

Decries 40% post-harvest losses of yam

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As agribusiness gradually takes centre stage of economic activities, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Monday, disclosed building capacity of women and young people on modern day yam processing.

Speaking during the workshop for the capacity building, Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Karima Babangida, in a keynote address delivered at National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Abia State, explained why it became imperative for the Ministry to train women and youths on different aspects of value addition in the yam value chain.

Babangida also said the training objective is to practically show how modern yam processing techniques are applied to add value to the commodity, and not just to pound, boil and eat, and also it is to establish more small scale yam processing factories, and also to reduce post-harvest losses.

She said: “I appreciate the yam value chain for taking the initiative of holding this capacity building workshop on yam value addition. The objective of this workshop is to build the capacity of women and youth in the modern techniques for processing of yam into different products.

“As you may be aware, one of the cardinal points of this administration is to increase production and reduce wastage. As a matter of policy, there must be 35% inclusion of Women in all the Ministry’s activities.

“It is against this background that the value chain has taken the initiative to organize this training. The training is a practical one, which will lead to the springing up of many small scale yam processing factories. This will reduce post-harvest losses, complement the existing few factories and bring more money to the actors in the yam value chain.

“The processing of yam tuber has been an age long traditional method with little output. When processed, it can be eaten by hand or mixed with other traditional and modern dishes. Such all factors contribute to make it the most Nitrous food for the individual and commercially very important for any economy. Apart from serving as food, it has a lot of industrial uses. It is used in production of all purpose- adhesives.

“The adhesives are used by producers of cartons, packaging companies, and leather and shoe producers. The all-purpose adhesive is produced with yam starch. The yam starch is also a good source of Pharmaceutical Grade Starch (PGS).

“Some industries particularly in Europe use yam flour in preparation of high quality biscuits, bread, cakes to mention but a few. In Nigeria also, it is used in production of high quality bread, cakes, and others.

“The choice of women and youth wouldn’t have been more appropriate when the role of women in nation-building is considered. Women as we know play a special role in the overall development of the country.

“There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on only one wing. On the part of the youth, they are the engine room of any nation; their participation in a growing economy is an essential key to national development.

“The world’s biggest power is the youth; therefore meaningful efforts must be put in place to help empower them to contribute sufficiently and competently towards the socio-economic and sustainable development of the country.”

She also explained and pointed out that, “Over many years traditional processes have evolved which yield a more durable product and in many instances a more convenient product for domestic use.

“These traditional methods most often are carried out by women and their children. These women have developed an empirical knowledge of the physical and chemical characteristics and the functional properties of the yam starch.

“The traditional processing techniques are laborious and yet cannot bring the desired output and income hence, a more scientific approach have been developed. The capacity of women and youth who are already involved in the processing of yam need to be developed hence the need for this training.”

She (Babangida) decried 40 per cent post-harvest losses in yam production. According to her it is traceable to inadequate storage and processing facilities.

“Besides, post-harvest losses have been the bane of yam production in Nigeria: with a loss of up to 40% on account of inadequate storage and processing facilities. The processing of yam tuber has been an age long traditional method with little output”, she said.

