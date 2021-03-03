FG approves establishment of SIM Swap Centres in 774 LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

…extends their Enrolment License Tenure to 5 years

By Emmanuel6 Elebeke

The Federal government has given approval to Mobile Network Operators, MNOs for the establishment of dedicated SIM Swap Centres across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

The Federal government also approved the extension of the tenure of NIN enrolment agent licenses for MNOs from 1 to 5 years in consideration of their satisfactory performance, subject to continuous monitoring.

The approval was confirmed by the Ministerial Task Force on the NIN-SIM registration after its 4th Review Meeting held in Abuja.

The meeting was Chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami with key stakeholders present at the meeting.

They included the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), DG/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

Others included the NCC Executive Commissioners for Technical Services and Stakeholder Management, MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, EMTS (9Mobile), NTEL, Spectranet and SMILE, as well as the COO of Glo.

Also read:

According to the Minister, the approval was a deliberate effort of the federal government to simplify the enrolment process for Nigerians and legal residents;

He said the Technical Committee was mandated to complete the development of a new SIM issuance strategy that cannot be compromised.

This will ensure that there is no repeat of the past process that was compromised through pre-registration by some agents.

He said other resolutions taken at the meeting, include: tasking a Multi-Sectoral Adhoc Committee to immediately complete the review of the processes for new SIM activations for legal residents staying in Nigeria for less than 24 months.

The membership of the Committee was drawn from NCC, NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

“Furthermore, MNOs that already have Service Centres in important and critical locations in LGAs, were mandated to upgrade these Centres to a level where they can qualify as SIM Swap Centres in order to reduce the challenges associated with the SIM Swap/Replacement process for the citizens.

“The purpose is to bring SIM Swap Centres closer to Nigerians regardless of their location.”

The Minister also said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was tasked to work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and MNOs, to come up with a framework for the establishment of SIM Swap/Replacement Centres in each of the 774 LGAs in the country, beginning with critical and feasible locations.

Briefing the meeting on the outcome of the recent Senate Investigative hearing on 5G deployment in Nigeria, the EVC of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, extolled the Minister for making an eloquent presentation to dispel fears about the public health and security implications of 5G, as well as making a case for the new technology in the country.

Following the briefing, he said all stakeholders unanimously agreed on the need for the country to deploy 5G technology.

Meanwhile, the Minister has expressed his appreciation to Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise, which he said comes with many benefits to the country and its citizens.

He assured of the government’s commitment to continually take decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Task Force and urged the members to maintain the tempo.

He gave the commendation after he was briefed on the activities of the Ministerial Task Force.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: