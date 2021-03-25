FFK vs Precious: Kemi Olunloyo makes bombshell statement

Kindly Share This Story:

… insists she is not fit to be a mother

… warns to expose bloggers supporting her

FFK vs Precious: Kemi Olunloyo Makes Statement

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has released a video to slam uninformed people who are wading into the matter between former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Recall that lately, everybody has been pointing accusing fingers and posting videos in the familial dispute between Femi and Precious. But It appears Aunty Kemi won’t let this domestic spat slide without making a statement.

While Femi and Precious keep forcing family and friends to pitch tents, Madam Kemi took time out of her tight schedule to address their matter.

Excerpts

Good morning, Lagos Nigeria, I’m Dr Kemi Olunloyo, 10.30 am on the 24th of March.

I’m doing this video because I want you guys to listen carefully. There’s been a lot of nonsense going on with regards to Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu and everybody in the household including the children. This is what looks like a divorce coming up and a custody battle for the children.

What I see on the internet is a lot of people talking on different videos, some of them coming up supporting Fani-Kayode. I’ve seen the video of Gbenga and The Hammer. And the putting pictures up and Precious videotaping and putting voice over. I’ve seen Bakko, the security guard Maina, I’ve seen a lot. Let me tell you I started this stuff in September.

When I knew something was going on with them, I contacted Precious, this garbage you guys say and most of you are Igbo girls.

Don’t make this case tribal, I’m not interested in your tribe or any other tribe, I’m a Nigerian. So If you want to pile up around and support Precious, that’s your palaver. Don’t come to my page and leave your ignorance. I’m almost 57 years old

