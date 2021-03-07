Kindly Share This Story:

…Less 10% occupying engineering post

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Royal Academy of Engineering, an engineering charity focused on harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society said that through its Africa grants programmes (AGP) the number of female internship engineers increased to 25 percent in 2019 from 5 percent in 2018,but with less10percent occupying engineering posts.

The Academy said this has led to impact on sustainable development in sub-Saharan Africa due to the increased number of female engineering applicants.

That its inclusive economy drive has showcased its impact on enhanced collaboration, education, and diversity in engineering in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The program which was delivered through the Africa grants programmes at the second UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development on March 4, 2021, showed that over 2000 professionals were trained by Professional Engineering Institutions across sub-Saharan Africa.

The Academy further reported that since 2013 over 530 student industry placements and number of students obtaining industry internships increased from 40 percent to 90percent over the course of one project in Zambia.

That Diversity and Inclusion initiative has driven equal gender participation in programmes. The Academy said also that project from the Institute of Engineers Rwanda had helped to increase the number of female internship applicants to 25 percent in 2019 from 5percent in 2018.

50 individual course curricula has been reviewed and improved as a result of industry-academia partnerships, and that almost 50 UK organisations and 400 in-country bodies have been involved as project partners so far.

Commenting on the progress achieved in Africa, Yewande Akinola who is also a member of the Royal Academy of Engineering Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF) Africa Catalyst Committee, said: “While we see immediate improvements in skills and innovation through these programmes, the real win is establishing a framework for lasting change. This will equip communities in Africa to anticipate and plan for the challenges posed by climate change, urbanization and economic development. The continent is transforming rapidly, and those engineering its future need the skills to think on their feet.

Stressing on the need for strategic partnerships and buy-in of stakeholders, she said, “By developing strong alliances between local partners in sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, we can enable learning, collaboration and sharing of best practice, which in turn will build skills to boost innovation. But there is much more to be done, which needs the continued support of investors and partners.”

The GCRF Africa Catalyst programme leverages the Academy’s extensive network and expertise to strengthen national engineering organisations. More than £3.5million has been awarded in 37 projects across 14 countries to help these bodies promote better training, diversity and sustainability, she pointed out.

The Academy aims to support the development of a diverse and future-fit workforce across the continent. It is estimated that less than 10percent of engineering posts in Africa are currently occupied by women. GCRF Africa Catalyst has worked with Women in Engineering (WomEng) to promote gender diversity across a wide spectrum of professional experience.

WomEng’s work with Eswatini’s Registration Council for Architects, Engineers, Surveyors and Allied Professionals has resulted in seven registered female members where they initially had none. A HEP SSA project with the Institute of Engineers Rwanda also helped to increase the number of female internship applicants from 25percent in 2019 to 5 percent in 2018.

She stated that the Academy is helping to develop innovative solutions to a range of impending and accelerating challenges. Working with local higher education and engineering organizations, it is helping to grow engineering capacity and support sustainable development across 23 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through two key programmes: Higher Education Partnerships in Sub-Saharan Africa (HEP SSA) and GCRF Africa Catalyst.

The first, HEP SSA provides industry secondments for lecturers, equipping them to teach in line with the latest industry standards, while placements help their students to develop practical skills, and give them a better understanding of project cycles and networking opportunities.

The programme addresses the gap between theoretical engineering knowledge taught to students across sub-Saharan Africa and the practical application of such theory in industry.

“Through strong alliances with partner academic institutions, the Academy is helping to reshape teaching requirements and facilitate more opportunities. At the University of Zambia, this led to updating and aligning course content in line with industry requirements, while increasing the number of students obtaining industry internships from 40 percent to 90perecent.”

Also worthy of note is the Academy’s interest partnering with partner academic institutions’ projects that focus on realizing the sustainable development goals, an example of which is the renewable energy project recently embarked on by Engineering students in the University of Abuja, Nigeria. A new awardee of the HEPSSA programme, the University of Abuja, in a project titled “Renewable energy utilization: Accelerating diffusion of solar power systems. seeks to address the problem of access to affordable and clean energy with a view to.

