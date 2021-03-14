Fear grips Akwa Ibom residents as petrol stations shut down

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Fear of scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol has gripped Akwa Ibom State residents as many petrol stations run by independent marketers within Uyo, the State capital shut down.

Almost all the filling stations located along major and popular roads within the capital such as Oron, Ikot Ekpene, Nwaniba and Aka roads, stopped selling petrol since last Thursday.

Only Mega stations particularly the NNPC, have been selling petrol within Uyo, a development which led to long queues of vehicles at the NNPC stations in the state since last Friday.

Some transporters especially the Tricycle operators last weekend even took advantage of the situation to increase their transport fares.

Some of them who spoke to Vanguard yesterday lamented that they had to resort to buying petrol at N250,00 per litre black market price as they would not be able to wait at the queue for hours because of their business.

A mini bus driver who simply identified himself as Udoh, lamented, “I am tired of this country. Today they will tell us they want to reduce petrol pump price, another day they will say they are going to increase it again.

“People say that the Mega stations are dispensing fuel at N175, per litre, but because of my business I cannot join that long queue of vehicles. Time is money. So many of us buy from the black market so that we can be on the road.

“So if we (transporters) decide to join the queues in order to buy at that N175 per litre, the business will suffer and the passengers themselves will be affected. That is even as many petrol stations shut down few days, it has not affected movement in the state”.

Some residents especially private operators even narrated how they had rushed to fill their tanks on Friday for fear of scarcity or hike as it was widely speculated that the official pump price would now be two hundred and ten naira.

The cost of food items such as Beans, Meat, Fish, Soya Beans and Garri also increased within these last few days as the traders lamented increased transport fares.

Vanguard News Nigeria

