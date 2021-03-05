Fayose, Makinde feud: Oyinlola lacks moral preserve to be a peacemaker — S’West PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

.., Says Oyinlola lacks moral preserve to be a peacemaker

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has said a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has no moral preserve to be a peacemaker on the political feud between former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The party’s Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, who reacted to the report published by The Nation newspaper today, said “concerning the South-West People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Oyinlola himself knows that he lacks moral preserve to be a peacemaker.”

The statement read; “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in The Nation newspaper that there will be a reconciliation meeting between Fayose and Governor Makinde at the instance of former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, today (Friday).

“To us, Prince Oyinlola is supposed to be Governor Seyi Makinde’s leader, but the reverse is the case now as he is painful, acting like Governor Makinde’s ‘appendage’ and also his contractor.

“Therefore, he has no moral preserve to be a peacemaker as peace can not be achieved when insincere people who are self-seekers sit at the table as peacemakers.

“Most importantly, PDP was peaceful in the South-West before Prince Oyinlola returned from APC and committed and loyal leaders of the party in the zone will on their own, ensure that issues in the party are resolved.”

