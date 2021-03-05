Fashion designer, Pascaline unveils 2021 collections

Kindly Share This Story:

There are bundles of talents in Nigeria who have found a way to express their gifts on social media platforms especially with the advent of Instagram. One of such discoveries is a talented fashion designer, Pascaline Ikhu Omoregbe of @x_calyns collections.

The young fashion designer hail from Ozanogogo in Edo State has used her Instagram to promote and showcase her designers to would-be clients which are made from African fabric with a touch of European.

Pascaline unveils her 2021 collections today which coincides with her 26th birthday. In a brief chat with our reporter, the light-complexioned designer said that “I just want to thank God for the gift of life and the grace to be able to unveil my designers on my birthday so I’m grateful.”

The multitalented fashion designer added that she’s using the opportunity to give back to society by reducing her price tag with 26% discount off of any materials and designs.

Among the few selected people who were present at the unveiling and birthday is the manager, Sayaveth interior design and decor, Ehiosu Ogbebor aka Eja Nla (Big Fish) said that the future of fashion industry in Nigeria is brighter with various designs by Pascaline.

