Farmers, investors decry illegal levies, multiple taxation in Benue markets

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Association of Yam Farmers, Processors and Marketers have decried cases of illegal levies and multiple taxation in Benue markets warning that the development is scaring away genuine business men and potential investors from the state.

The association offered to collaborate with Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, to check the trend.

National President of the association, Prof. Simon Irtwange who made this known yesterday in Makurdi shortly after the inauguration of a new leadership for the Benue state chapter of the association in Makurdi said though some of the levies were allowed for the purpose peace they were also adversely affecting businesses in the markets.

Prof. Irtwange said, “we have documented all the levies particularly at the Zaki Biam International Yam Market and we intend to sit down with the BIRS to see how we can restructure them.

“One of the issues is that some of the markets were named after individuals and the children of these people feel they should have some benefits from those markets in their localities and by so doing impose levies,” he said.

Earlier, the new State Chairman of the association, Mr. Dominic Dekera said his four years tenure would witness a robust collaboration with the state government to boost yam production in the state in order to improve the fortunes of the members and investors.

The inaugurated leaders were Dominic Dekera, Chairman; Emmanuel Otokpa, Vice Chairman; Comfort Ngoy, General Secretary; Ekirigwe Onah, Financial Secretary; Mallam Haruna Bawa, Auditor; Abellega Terseer, Treasurer; Akume Terna, Assistant General Secretary; Bem Agbose, Organizing Secretary and Bridget Yough, Publicly Secretary.

