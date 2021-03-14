Farmers/Herders truce: Ekiti Govt commends Police, stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti State Government has welcome the recent truce between the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state truce was at the instance of the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, on the directive of the Inspector General of Police.

A statement on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti signed by Mr Akin Omole, the state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, commended the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in fostering peace in the state by facilitating the meeting.

According to the statement, the truce will go a long way in curtailing the perennial clashes between the two groups.

“We commend the leadership of the two groups, Mr Enoch Alagbada of AFAN and Alhaji Adamu Abache of MACBAN, Ekiti state chapter for their cooperation,” the statement said.

It urged them to encourage their members to embrace peaceful co-existence, so that it would be easier to identify and apprehend criminal elements amongst them.

“Following the treaty, the government will continue to provide the enabling environment through the Agricultural and Rural Development master plan and the National Livestock Transformation Plan, to support farmers and pastoralists.

“The government also remains committed to implementing the provisions of the Ekiti State Grazing Regulation Law, 2016, and working with all stakeholders to secure lives and property in the state,”it added.

