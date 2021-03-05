Fans drawing tattoos of celebrities are hungry — Actress, Maryam Charles

Breaking News
Popular Nollywood actress has shared her thoughts about the current state of things in Nigeria.

This was gathered after the popular actress, Maryam Charles, took to her Facebook page to lament the hunger in Nigeria.

Maryam stated that one can see the hunger and desperation in the eyes of people, adding that online begging has now become a full-time job for many.

According to the screen diva, hunger is the reason people are drawing permanent tattoos of their favorite celebs on their bodies.

She said: “Too many things are wrong with Nigeria, we all know this. But the rate at which suffering and hunger have increased is shocking. Everywhere you turn, you can see the hunger and desperation in the eyes of people. Coming online to beg for ₦2k has become a full-time job for some. It’s sad, to be honest. “The funny thing is we know why things are like this. But in Nigeria you live in today, if you criticize them, you are a hater. God help us. Why do you think these people are drawing permanent tattoos of their favorite celebs on their bodies? Why has it become a trend? Na hunger dey cause am. You really cannot blame them, all na hustle”.

