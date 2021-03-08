Fani-Kayode hails Gani Adams, OPC over arrest of kidnap kingpin, Wakili

Kindly Share This Story:

… CallS for the immediate release of the OPC members arrested

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has congratulated the Aare Onakankafo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams and the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC over the arrest of Iskilu Wakili, a foreign Fulani herdsman, notorious for Kidnapping of travellers in the South-west region.

Fani-Kayode also called for the immediate release of the OPC members arrested for arresting Wakili, saying that the authorities should commend them for handing him over to the police without taking justice into their hands.

Recall that the OPC had announced the arrest of Iskilu Wakili on Saturday after a long hunt for the notorious foreign Fulani kidnapper.

Fani-Kayode urged the Nigerian police to go after Wakili’s son, Abu who he said has killed over four people since the arrest of his father.

Fani-Kayode said, “I congratulate my friend and brother, Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and the OPC for the successful capture of Wakili, one of the most barbaric c and notorious foreign Fulani terrorists and cold-blooded killers, in the forests of Oyo state.

“This is the way forward. Kudos! There is no doubt that the newly captured Wakili is the godfather of terrorism in the SW.

‘However, the enforcer and “hard man” of his terrorist cell is his son whose name is Abu.

“Abu killed 10 innocent souls 3 days ago and Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igbohop), who was utterly enraged, sent pictures of their bodies to me one hour after they were murdered.

“I forwarded the same to my friend and brother Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state who not only forwarded them to the IGP in my presence but also called him and briefed him.

“The IGP assured him that he would take the necessary action and look into the matter.

“Sadly this morning, after the arrest of his father yesterday, Abu has killed 4 more innocent and defenceless souls.

This is unacceptable.

‘The boy is just a heartless and vicious beast and worse of all he is not even a Nigerian.

“He, like his father Wakili together with most of the terrorists in our land, is FOREIGN Fulanis and not the local ones.

“I hereby call on the authorities to locate, arrest and prosecute Wakili’s son, Abu, immediately or better still to shoot him on sight.

“I also call on them to charge Wakili to court as soon as possible and ensure that he is brought to justice for his horrendous crimes against the people of Ibarapa, Oyo state and the South West.

“Finally, I call for the immediate release of the OPC heroes who arrested the monster called Wakili and who handed him over to the authorities in one piece.

“Be rest assured that where the authorities refuse to arrest terrorists in the SW we reserve the right to do it ourselves and hand them over to the police for investigation.

“Finally, let me say the following. Under no circumstances should Wakili be set free.

“If that were to happen for any reason it would threaten and jeopardise the peace process that has been put in place very badly and it would cause many to lose faith and hope in what we are trying to achieve”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

