Fanfare as Enugu community celebrates Uyo Afa festival

By Ikechukwu Odu

It was celebration galore at Olido Autonomous Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State as the monarch, HRH, Igwe Augustine Agashi celebrated Uyo Afa festival for his subjects.

The event which was attended by all the rank and file in the community and beyond, including traditional rulers from other villages, equally witnessed the conferment of chieftaincy and Nze titles on the illustrous sons of Olido who have contributed human and material resources for the development of the community.

Addressing the elated audience consisting of indigeneous people, friends and well wishers, the visibly happy monarch, HRH, Igwe Agashi (Onyemaechi 1 of Olido Autonomous Community), extolled the harmonious working relationship between him, the arms of government in the community, and his subjects at large, which he said has helped his cabinet in attaining a lot of laudable development projects for the people.

The address which was read by the Cabinet Secretary, Nze Eya Ezike Adogo on behalf of the monarch also read in part: “The first thing that gives me joy on my seat as the traditional ruler of Olido Autonomous Community is the co-operation I am enjoying from my subjects.

The good understanding existing among the arms of governance in the community namely: Oha Olido in Council, the Olido Abroad Union, the town union and the Neighbourhood Watch. I thank all the leaders of the groups especially the Onyishi Olido, Agu Shaibu Eze Nwaossai, who incidentally is the Agu of Ezike Orba.

“The harmonious work of the aforementioned bodies enhanced the performance of my cabinet, thus culminating in a lot of achievements.

“On security, the organs concerned hold regular meetings here in my palace to proffer solutions to security challenges. The town union president and his group are always in close touch for supporting and implementation of development projects,” he said.

The monarch while thanking Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for bringing development projects such as the Mgbede Water Borehole, extension of rural electrification, building of two primary school classroom blocks and the Mgbede-Amube road rehabilitation in the community, appealed for more interventions from both the federal and state governments to “let Olido have a glimpse of tarred road.”

He also said that parts of the community, including Umuabi, Akpanya and some parts of Mgbede were yet to see electric poles.

Speaking during the celebration, the former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters in the state and chairman of the occasion, Barr. Goddy Ogbo, said the community was blessed to have a monarch in the mould of Igwe Agashi.

He pointed out that he has been executing development projects for the community before he became the monarch, enjoining the subjects to accord him maximum support.

The traditional Prime Minister, Nze Ignatius Apeh, who described the event as a huge success, assured the monarch of adequate support of the entire cabinet in carrying out administrative duties as his foot-soldiers.

He described the recipients of the chieftaincy titles, an Australia-based medical practitioner, Chief Dr. Uchenna Nweze, and a legal luminary, Chief Barr. Nick Abugu, as truly deserving of the honours because of their community development drives.

Vanguard News Nigeria

