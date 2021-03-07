Family petitions IGP, demands forensic audit of money received from oil companies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jumbo Major House Bonny in Rivers state has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to demand the forensic audit investigation of money received by the Jumbo Major House and its sub-houses from the all international oil companies.

The family in a petition made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, dated the 8th January, 2021, and signed by Mr. P.O. Okoroafor of Andy Igboekwe(SAN)& Co Chamber, also urged the IG to freeze all the accounts where stolen money collected from the oil companies domicile.

The petition is titled: “Re: Grand design to truncate, frustrate, thwart, giving false information to the police with intent to suppress, divert and forestall police investigation predicated upon IGP”.

The petition, which consolidated the earlier one dated 7th February, 2020, and titled: ” Case of fraud, criminal deceit, misappropriation of money in Jumbo Major House”, alleged that a group involving Asai Jumbo misappropriated N900,000,000.00, another one led by Prof. Jasper Jumbo, collected N500,000,000.00, while that of Sodieye Jumbo allegedly received N1,400,000,000.00.

In the new petition, which Barrister Okoroafor said was authorized by Prince Kalada William-Jumbo, the senior principal member of Jumbo Major House of Grand Bonny Kingdom; and Hon. Charles Omuso Jumbo, elder and member of Jumbo Major House, also alleged that suspects in the case were trying to transfer the case from the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

“Our client’s petition was approved by the Inspector General of Police vide a letter dated 7th February, 2020 with reference number CB: 7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.472/315, addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Area 10, Garki, Abuja. This petition was subsequently assigned to Supol Lawal Mohammed of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) who with his formidable team immediately swung into action with the needed mastery and vigour.

“Our client informed us that the principal suspect with his characteristic, endemic sinister intention sought to divert the attention of the team by his move to seek for a transfer of the case file to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) instead of the FIB approved by the Inspector General of Police as stated in the above preceding paragraph, hence, our client’s letter through the office of M.A. Igwe & Co, dated 24th July, 2020.

“…Also, to ensure that proceeds of crime in this petition are preserved by the immediately taking steps to freeze all accounts where the stolen monies are now domiciled and bring the suspects to book in order to avoid the breakdown of law and order in the family in particular and in Bonny Kingdom in general which is a home to Shell Petroleum Crude Oil Export Terminal and NLNG plant.

“Finally, we demand that a forensic audit of all monies received by Jumbo Major House and its sub-houses from the International Oil Companies and from all the tenants be carried out as part of the investigation.

